Coastal areas 'driest on record'

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 10:45

Coastal areas are the driest since Environment Southland’s records began, as the dry, warm weather continues across the region.

Southland has experienced lower than normal rainfall and higher than normal temperatures this summer.

Rivers around the region are at levels usually experienced biennially, except coastal rivers, which are much lower. Several aquifers are also experiencing their lowest levels for this time of year.

Environment Southland integration manager Nick Perham said coastal areas are recording the driest summer since Environment Southland’s records began in 1970, with only 60% of the normal rainfall recorded from December through until the end of February.

"Some rain around the coast on Saturday did provide a bit of relief for the Mokoreta River. The WaihÅpai River is very low and the Mataura River continues to drop.

"The short-range forecast of some rain this week is unlikely to be enough to affect river flows. Some reprieve could come this weekend though, with the extended forecast indicating some reasonable rain of around 25mm around the coast and 15mm inland."

"Looking further into autumn, NIWAs climate outlook for March-May indicates temperatures are likely to be above average (65% chance). However, rainfall is expected to be near normal (40% chance) or above normal (35% chance), which would further help the situation."

Environment Southland will continue to work closely with the Southland Rural Support Trust, local councils and industry groups in the region.

If rain doesn’t eventuate and water levels continue to drop, Environment Southland could issue a water shortage direction, which would put further restrictions on water takes and discharge consents throughout the region. This would however be considered very carefully, Nick said.

"If the current weather continues, we could be in a situation where the water flows will be so low that they will be seriously affecting domestic water supplies, stock water and firefighting reserves. We’re very aware that we need good support available for farmers and other businesses if there’s a need to put on further restrictions."

"At this stage, we’re hoping for rain and are asking all Southlanders to follow their local council’s advice on what they can do to conserve water."

If farmers have concerns about the situation, or need someone to talk to, the Rural Support Trust offers free and confidential support and advice on 0800 787 254.

Consent holders are reminded that they will still be required to stay within the requirements of their consents. Those who think they may be about to breach their consent terms are encouraged to call Environment Southland early on 0800 76 88 45 to discuss their options.

Environment Southland is continuing to monitor the situation closely. For up-to-date river and groundwater levels along with more information, visit www.es.govt.nz/low-water-levels