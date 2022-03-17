CAB calls Govt to 'protect vulnerable non-tenant renters'

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 11:40

Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) is calling on the Government to protect the rights of people who are renting, but not covered by the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA).

"We’re deeply concerned about the number of problems we are seeing for people who are living in renting situations, but don’t have the legal protections of the RTA" says Dr Andrew Hubbard, Deputy Chief Executive of CABNZ.

CABs helped with more than 13,000 renting problems in the last year and say that the gaps in the RTA are leaving a growing number of people without protection. "We regularly see flatmates and other non-tenant renters stuck in very difficult situations with few legal protections, because they are not covered by tenancy law," Dr Hubbard says.

Clients the CAB is concerned about include flatmates, private boarders, people living in the same house as their landlord, and those living in other situations like camping grounds. CAB says that as an increasing number of people are renting, in often precarious situations, the harm caused by these gaps in tenancy law are becoming more significant. The CAB has sent a letter to Housing Minister Hon Poto Williams this week urging the Government to take action to address this harm.

Flatmate disputes about rent, bond repayments, notice periods, relationship breakdowns, and disposal of flatmates’ possessions, are situations commonly seen by CABs around the country. Similarly, disputes in private boarding situations include disagreements about payments, bond refunds, relationship breakdowns, and a lack of clarity about ending the arrangement. Other enquiries relate to situations where people are living in campgrounds, campervans on leased land, short-term rentals, or renting from family members.

Dr Hubbard states that many of their clients with these sorts of issues are referred to CAB by Tenancy Services and the Police. He says that while the CAB is happy to assist, there is often little that can be done other than asking the other party to be reasonable, or taking the matter to the Disputes Tribunal.

"People in flatting and private boarding situations come to us wanting to know their ‘tenancy’ rights, when in reality they have very few. They largely rely on whatever agreement they have with the head tenant or home owner, and often there is no written agreement in place" Dr Hubbard says.

CAB is calling on the Government to address the gaps in tenancy law, and give all people who are renting appropriate legal protection and more certainty about their rights.