Wellington Mayor welcomes news of Transmission Gully's opening - WCC

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 12:10

Confirmation that Transmission Gully will open at the end of this month is very welcome news for the Wellington Region says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. "This is especially as it comes on the heels of border restrictions lifting, the economy moving forward and the increasing confidence being felt across our communities.

"People have been waiting for a very long time for this, highly frustrated at seeing the road so close yet so far. Today’s news brings with it a huge social, environmental and economic benefits for Wellington and, ultimately, the country in light of the capital city’s position in the national supply chain.

"The scale of Transmission Gully has undoubtedly proved challenging and I want to thank Transport Minister Wood for his stewardship along with the Transport Agency working with great flexibility to bringing about a successful conclusion to this cornerstone project.

"I have also been assured any outstanding matters are being managed to ensure our motorists and commercial drivers enjoy the highest levels of road safety and that environmental issues are also addressed," said Mayor Foster.