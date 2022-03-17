Porirua Mayor Anita Baker welcomes Transmission Gully opening news

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 13:57

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says confirmation that Transmission Gully will open at the end of this month is great news for Porirua and the region as a whole.

"This has been a very long time coming, so I’m happy to have this confirmed. We’ve been frustrated in recent times with crashes and road closures highlighting the lack of resilience on the main route in and out of Wellington - so this is a very welcome milestone."

"Transmission Gully has great potential to improve regional connectivity, relieve congestion and bring economic benefits to Porirua - so we’re breathing a sigh of relief and look forward to seeing the rubber hit the road at the end of this month.

"I’ve been reassured that while there are still some matters outstanding, the road is safe - which is obviously the most important thing. Most importantly it’s a safer and more resilient route than the one we’re currently using.

"I know everyone will be really excited to get a chance to check out Transmission Gully and see the results of what has been a massive feat of engineering."