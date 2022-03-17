One MIQ Hotel promises not to cut workers' wages - Unite Union

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 14:51

Unite Union is glad to hear that at least one former MIQ operator will not impose a pay cut on the former MIQ workers.

Unite Union National Secretary John Crocker says:

"We've just had it confirmed that Rydges Auckland has committed to the Living Wage of $22.75 permanently for all its hotel workers. These workers were on the front line of our defence against Covid-19. They made significant sacrifices in their lives and none of them deserve a pay cut now that MIQ is being largely disestablished. The hotel was one of the first to raise wages in response to Unite Union's call for a Living Wage for MIQ workers and now they've made that move permanent for all workers post-MIQ."

"This is at the same time that the government has announced the return of international tourists from April 12th. With under a month until visitors are welcomed back it's now possible for hotels to commit to the Living Wage and we applaud Rydges for being the first."

"Unite calls on the other MIQ operators to make the same commitment. No worker who found themselves essential or critical should be paid less than the Living Wage. We believe the idea that an essential or critical worker can be moved onto the minimum wage goes against the values of the team of five million that produced our world leading response to the pandemic." says Crocker

With most MIQ Hotels currently under refurbishment and planning to reopen from April, Unite Union encourages the general public to enquire about whether a hotel pays a Living Wage before confirming upcoming bookings.

The Living Wage is an independently calculated hourly wage a worker needs to pay for the necessities of life and participate as an active citizen in the community. It reflects the basic expenses of workers and their families such as food, transportation, housing and childcare.

Currently it sits at $22.75 per hour, $1.55 above the minimum wage from 1 April 2022.