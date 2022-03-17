Online workshops about Resource Recovery Centre - GDC

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 15:16

Community online workshops start this week to refine and explore ideas for reducing waste in our rohe.

You can register online for the next session, which runs 10:30am Tuesday, 22 March.

Information and ideas shared at these workshops will go towards a feasibility study to build a Tairāwhiti Resource Recovery Centre (RRC).

RRCs are popular around New Zealand and provide a place for the reuse, repurposing, recycling and recovery of resources from waste.

Benefits include extending the life of landfills, reducing the amount of waste being transported from one region to another, as well as education and potential employment opportunities.

The online workshops focus on refining and exploring specific ideas for reducing waste based on feedback received from the survey held over the past six weeks.

An online survey with almost 600 responses is still open on our website. All responses will be considered in the final report.

Council Director of Lifelines Dave Wilson says, "the workshops will be a great way to understand the needs of the community, while also working through some scenarios for future solutions.

"New Zealand is one of the highest generators of waste per person in the world and here in Tairāwhiti we are also throwing away more and recycling less," says Mr Wilson.

For any enquiries about the study or the online workshops please email feedback@gdc.govt.nz or call 0800 653 800.