Horizons Regional Council launches inaugural community climate response fund

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 15:45

Applications for Horizons Regional Councils’ inaugural PÅ«tea Hapori Urupare Ähuarangi - Community Climate Response Fund open on 1 April 2022.

Community groups with green ideas are invited to get their thinking caps on, with two environmentally-focused funding opportunities opening in the next few weeks.

Horizons new contestable fund for climate related projects aims to help non-profit organisations to build community resilience to the effects of climate change, or support the shift to a carbon neutral regional economy.

Horizons Chair Rachel Keedwell says the fund aligns with Council’s approach to climate change, in that it supports people to make a difference.

"Everybody has a role to play in responding to climate change," says Cr Keedwell.

"Council sees our role as facilitating and contributing to an effective regional response. Up until now, our efforts have focused on developing Horizons’ Climate Action Strategy and regional plans alongside territorial authorities and tangata whenua.

"The PÅ«tea Hapori Urupare Ähuarangi - Community Climate Response Fund allows us to support projects that are truly by the community, for the community.

"The more we can engage communities to take action against climate change, in addition to and alongside the wider efforts by local and central government, the better the outcomes and wellbeing for all.

"We hope to see a range of innovative applications from across the region, with projects ideally providing ongoing benefits.

"There are a number of other community grants out there that have similar objectives, so there is potential for combining funding sources. We encourage people to start thinking about their ideas for funding now, and to think big."

The total amount available per project is $15,000, with projects funded depending on their alignment with Horizons climate change objectives. Applications to the fund close on 31 May 2022, with decisions made by the funding panel and all applicants informed of the outcome of their application by mid-July.

In this first round of funding projects should be completed within 12 months, but multi-year projects will also be considered.

Individuals are also able to partner with suitable organisations if they have an idea that will benefit their community while aligning with the funds objectives.

Further information about the fund will be available once applications open on 1 April.

Cr Keedwell says community groups who have projects with a biodiversity focus should also take note of the Kanorau Koiora Taketake - Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant, opening on 11 April. Previous recipients have received funding to replant land with native trees, pest control and ecological monitoring, forest restoration projects and collecting and supporting regeneration of mÄtauranga MÄori (MÄori knowledge).

Head to the Horizons website for more information and to apply for upcoming funding opportunities.