Council plays role in Government fund to kick-start tourism

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 16:14

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been appointed as one of four lead agencies in the South Island that will administer a $49m kick-start fund on behalf of the Government. The fund will support businesses to prepare for the return of international visitors.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Stuart Nash made the announcement today following the confirmation yesterday of dates for reopening New Zealand’s international borders.

"The $49 million kick-start fund is now available for those businesses who are ready to scale up operations or come out of hibernation to prepare for the return of international visitors, starting with vaccinated Australian travellers from 11.59pm on 12 April," he said.

A grant valued between $10,000 and $50,000 is available to eligible businesses in Westland, Southland, KaikÅura, Mackenzie and Queenstown Lakes Districts.

QLDC Economic Development Manager Peter Harris said that Council will operate as a funding channel in this district with grant payments to qualifying businesses being made via its finance department, but it was not handling applications themselves.

"We’re are pleased to be able to play our part in helping distribute this government funding. Applications open on 1 April and the first step for local businesses is to register with Otago Regional Business Partners who will make contact and help work out if they are eligible for funding," he said.

"Council is not involved in assessing the eligibility of applicants which will be managed by an independent organisation, nor is there any cost to ratepayers from our involvement which is being funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment."

The fund is part of the three business initiatives available in five South Island communities and was launched last year as part of the Government’s Tourism Communities: Support, Recovery and Re-set Plan.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the tourism kick-start fund and how to apply locally should visit the Business South website at www.business-south.org.nz/tourism-communities-support-recovery-and-re-set-plan. Business South hosts Regional Business Partners and is the organisation formed after the merger of the Otago Chamber of Commerce and the Otago Southland Employers Association.