Cameron Partners award first scholarship at Victoria University of Wellington

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 16:41

Investment bankers Cameron Partners are proud to announce Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington students Varin Malhotra and Wesley Tanuvasa as the inaugural recipients of the Rob Cameron Memorial Scholarship.

The Rob Cameron Memorial Scholarship is intended to support the next generation of emerging leaders who have chosen a career in Finance, Business, Commerce, Politics or Law. It recognises Rob’s passion for education and lifelong learning, and his close association with Te Herenga-Victoria University of Wellington. In recognition of his valuable contributions to the University, Rob received a Hunter Fellowship in 2003, and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Commerce degree in 2013.

Cameron Partners fund the scholarship and will provide Varin and Wesley with $12,500 each for one year of postgraduate study along with regular professional mentorship from their Wellington team. Additional support from the Institute of Finance Professionals New Zealand Inc (INFINZ) will provide Varin and Wesley with membership and the opportunity to attend local functions and their annual conference.

Varin, who will be undertaking an Honours degree in Finance this year, is grateful for the scholarship allowing him to be financially independent from his family-meaning his family’s focus can now be primarily on his younger sibling. He says, "I want to thank Cameron Partners for investing in my future and I'm looking forward to making the most of the opportunities it presents me."

With an internship as an actuary at ACC this year, Varin hopes the work experience and the upcoming academic year will help to develop his skills and financial acumen, setting him up for a fruitful career in finance.

Wesley, who is Samoan, and his parent’s eldest son, accepts the expectation to provide for his family. In being awarded this scholarship, he appreciates the opportunity to simply be a student so he can devote more of his time to his studies and achieving higher grades. He says, "It’s very rare to get noticed by private sector investment firms, let alone have scholarships from them on offer, so to be given an opportunity like this by Cameron Partners means a lot to me. Thank you, Cameron Partners, I'm honoured to be given this opportunity."

Wesley plans to study International Business this year and grow his aspirations of pursuing a career in investment banking and portfolio management. "I hope that in 12-18 months’ time, I can achieve First Class Honours as Rob Cameron did with his Bachelor of Commerce and Administration degree."

Murdo Beattie of Cameron Partners says, "We are delighted to honour Rob’s legacy in this way. Rob was a true inspiration and mentor to all who worked with him and the many people who sought out his advice. We wish Varin and Wesley all the best with their postgraduate studies."