Karamu High School students chosen to represent district's youth

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 09:21

Karamu High School has continued its strong representation on the Hastings Youth Council, with two students appointed to key leadership positions.

Year 12 students Lena Ormsby (NgÄpuhi and Tainui), and Esta Chaplin have been chosen to represent the district’s youth as chairperson and co-deputy chairperson, respectively.

They are joined by fellow Year 12 Karamu student Calais Byrne (NgÄti Kahungunu), whom they were on the youth council with last year.

Lena follows in the footsteps of Karamu graduate and 2021 council chairman Keelan Heesterman.

She says it is an honour and a privilege to be able to represent her high school, and the youth of the district as chairperson.

"I am very proud of the youth council, and I hope to see us continue to bridge the gap between Hastings District Council and youth and empower them as best we can.

"As chairperson this year, I’d like us councillors to pursue their passions and implement change in the community, as well as focus on contributing to HDC."

While she has not yet decided her future career, she intends on continuing with the youth council for as long as she can.

"Being on the youth council enables you to understand the inner workings of the district council. You’re able to connect with lots of different groups and then you’re able to understand their perspectives and how they view issues in our community."

Sixteen-year-old Esta is relishing being able to sit at the council table with two of her really good friends.

"It’s such a good experience. My favourite is the opportunities that come from youth council, the people you meet and the things you get to be involved in. That’s what makes it special for me."

Calais originally applied as a way to meet other like-minded people. But in doing so, has achieved more than she thought possible.

"Being involved has been huge for me, and I am really proud of everything we’ve done."

With Lena and Esta, she is on the Events and Marketing subcommittee. She has also developed a passion for council, and the community.

Lena says the support they have received from their school and Mrs Thomas has enabled them to succeed.

"Mrs Thomas is really good at supporting us with these opportunities and giving us the resources needed to be able to go for it and succeed. They make us believe in ourselves and feel proud that we have accomplished something.

"They also help us coordinate our learning around council because it is a big commitment," Esta says.

Principal Dionne Thomas says Lena, Esta and Calais are outstanding examples of what it means to be "proudly Karamu, proudly Hastings and proudly learning."