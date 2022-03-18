Applications open for Major Event Sponsorship Fund

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 10:01

Calling all event organisers with plans to deliver the next destination event for Hamilton - the annual Major Event Sponsorship Fund has opened for 2022 applications!

The fund supports organisations hosting, high-profile events across Hamilton between 1 July 2022 and 30 July 2023. Previous successful applicants have included the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival, Round the Bridges, Balloons over Waikato and Boon: Hamilton Street Art Festival.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said events add real vibrancy to the city but were also important economic activators.

"When people are out and about attending events, they tend to make a weekend of it. And that often means supporting our hospitality providers, our accommodation providers and local retailers. That’s good for local businesses and it’s good for Hamilton."

Organisations can apply for sponsorship amount of $5000 or more. Online funding applications close on Friday 15 April 2022, with funding decisions being made at Council’s Economic Development Committee meeting on Tuesday 24 May 2022.

Council is keen to partner with event organisers committed to delivering events that will provide exposure and promotion for Hamilton, bring economic benefits, and will promote pride and a sense of place for Hamiltonians.

Funding will be awarded based on a range of variables, including how well the event aligns with the Hamilton City vision, how many people the event has the potential to attract, from local areas as well as further afield, and how much community support there is for the event. You can find out more and see more details on how to apply on our website.

We appreciate there’s a lot of uncertainty around planning and holding events right now, so although this call is for events taking place in the next financial year, future financial-year applications are also welcome. Time to get planning!

Click here to apply