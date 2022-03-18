Big gear for a big repair - NPDC

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 10:41

NPDC’s brought in some heavy equipment to fix Waiwaka Terrace’s damaged stormwater culvert.

A 1.7m drill head mounted on a 38 ton excavator has begun work on site, with the lower section of the road closed to through-traffic until early next month in central New Plymouth.

Contractors are setting up safe access to the underground culvert (water channel), where big pieces of concrete have moved over time.

NPDC plans to replace this section, and strengthen a longer section beneath the road.

"All up, we’re replacing or stabilising 60m of the culvert’s length," says NPDC Three Waters Manager Mark Hall.

"It’s a difficult repair because of the depth of the culvert - up to 8m below ground - and there’s also a sewage pipe going through it. It’s taken a lot of planning to make sure we can fix it safely while not interrupting the stormwater or sewer. A big thank you to all neighbours for their patience and understanding."

NPDC is investing $248 million over the next decade to ‘Fix the Plumbing’ and expects this project to be finished by the end of September. Of the estimated $6 million cost, $2.5m is coming from the Government’s Covid-response fund for shovel-ready projects.