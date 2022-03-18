Events fund opens to major events and events with major potential - Council

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 11:09

The Major Events Fund, a key action of the KÄpiti Coast Economic Development Strategy, is now accepting applications for funding.

The annual fund supports ‘uniquely Kapiti’ events that attract visitors, stimulate tourism and contribute to the long-term local economy. This year, there is $200,000 in funding available for major events that take place between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023.

Kapiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager Mark Ward says establishing, supporting, and developing major events is key to supporting the long-term economic development for the Kapiti Coast.

"We are fortunate to have a number of renowned events on our annual calendar, including the Kapiti Food Fair, Maoriland Film Festival, Kapiti Arts Trail, Otaki Kite Festival and Xterra Wellington.

"These events not only provide locals with entertainment, but they also attract visitors - generating spending at local hospitality, retail and accommodation businesses, and on tourism activities.

"It is important to the overall wellbeing of our district that we support event organisers so that they can continue to create, develop, and grow here on the Kapiti Coast.

This year, up to $50,000 of the $200,000 has been allocated to support the strategic growth of medium sized events with the potential to grow into major events. The KÄpiti Coast Destination Management Plan will guide the types of strategic events that Council seeks to support.

"We know that it’s hard to deliver a major event right out of the gate, especially during a pandemic," says Mr Ward.

"Our hope is that putting some funding aside to support growth will enable organisers to move forward with greater confidence and a licence to think big."

Councillor Rob McCann says it is great to be able to support the event organisers who work hard to create something special for our community.

"Major events help to showcase our beautiful district and build the profile of the Kapiti Coast.

"COVID-19 has put immense strain and uncertainty on this sector. Now, more than ever, we need to be supporting major events, and those medium sized events with the potential for growth."

Application criteria is available at kapiticoast.govt.nz/majoreventsfund. Applications close 5pm, Sunday 17 April 2022.