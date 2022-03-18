Pūhoi Road closure - nightworks

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 12:38

NX2 advises people travelling through the Pūhoi area that a small section of Pūhoi Road will be closed at night to allow our team to undertake pavement works.

For safety reasons and to minimise the disruption to the travelling public, the work will be carried out at night. A small section of Pūhoi Road will be closed for five nights on Sunday 27 March to Thursday 31 March 2022 between 9:30pm to 4:00am.

The dates are weather dependent and may be postponed if necessary.

Signposted detours and traffic management will be in place. As the detours will add a considerable amount of time to journeys, NX2 encourages road users to plan their travel for outside the closure hours, where possible. To help plan for peak time travel, visit the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency journey planner at www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz

The new four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a robust and reliable transport connection between Auckland and Northland.

Read more about Ara Tūhono -Pūhoi to Warkworth on our website nx2group.com.