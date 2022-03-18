Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

MÄori Language Commission pays tribute to late leader Sir Wira Gardiner

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 12:43

The MÄori Language Commission paid tribute to the late leader, TÄ Wira Gardiner today.

"Throughout his extraordinary life TÄ Wira was a great leader. From the battlefield, to the boardroom, to the paepae. He will be greatly missed and leaves behind a legacy of social change that all New Zealanders are the better for," said MÄori Language Commission chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"TÄ Wira was exceptional because he led from the front in all he did. Te reo MÄori was no exception. When he took on the role leading the newly established Ministry of MÄori Development he could not speak te reo MÄori, by the time he left, TÄ Wira was fluent."

"By his actions he showed us all that if a person can learn te reo at 40: it is never too late for a MÄori person to embrace our language. Even a chief executive can humble themselves and learn new things."

TÄ Wira’s advice for others demonstrated his pragmatic approach to challenges:

"Kaua e whakamÄ me nga hiahia, don’t be ashamed. We have to get into a mindset where mistakes will be made, and mistakes are a stepping stone to learning and becoming adept and proficient at the language."

There will be no tangihanga at this time because TÄ Wira requested that public health and the safety of frontline workers be prioritised.

"Even in passing, TÄ Wira is leaving by example and showing all of us what true leadership looks like."

I mihi Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori ki te rangatira, TÄ Wira Gardiner i te rangi nei.

"He rangatira a TÄ Wira i ngÄ rangi katoa i takahia e ia te mata o te whenua. Mai i te pae o te pakanga, te rÅ«ma Poari tae noa atu ki te paepae. Ka rongo te motu katoa i te mamae i te mea mahue mai i a ia he whakareretanga i huri ai te pÄpori o Aotearoa," hei tÄ Ngahiwi Apanui, tumu whakahaere o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.

"He motuhake a TÄ Wira i te mea ko ia tÄrÄ e kÅkiri whakamua ana ahakoa te uaua, te mÄmÄ rÄnei o te kaupapa. PÄrÄ anÅ hoki tana whai kia ako i te reo MÄori. NonÄ i tohua hei tumu whakahaere mÅ Te Puni KÅkiri, kÄore i a ia te reo, nÅna i mutu ai kua mÅhio ia ki te kÅrero."

"NÄ Äna mahi i whakaatu mai ia, ahakoa te pakeke o te tangata mÄnÄ e ngÄkau titikaha ana te tangata ka mau i a ia tÅ tÄtou reo. Tae atu hoki ki te tumu whakahaere e whakaiti nei i a ia ki te ako i Ätahi mea hou."

"Ko tÄ Wira i tohutohu ai ki Ätahi anÅ i whakaatu i Äna tikanga hÄngai ki te whakatutuki kaupapa ahakoa te wero: "Kaua e whakamÄ. Kaua e wehi kei hÄ tÄtou, mÄ te hÄ e tika ai te kÅrero i te reo. MÄnÄ e taea ana e te koroua pÄnei i au nei: ka taea e te katoa."

KÄore he tangihanga mÅna i tÄnei wÄ i runga anÅ i TÄ Wira i tono ai kia haumaru te hapori me ngÄ kaimahi e mahi ana i te mura o te ahi.

"Ahakoa kua ngaro i te tirohanga kanohi, kei te whakaatu tonu mai a TÄ Wira i te rangatiratanga tÅ«turu."

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.