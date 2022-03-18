Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 12:43

The MÄori Language Commission paid tribute to the late leader, TÄ Wira Gardiner today.

"Throughout his extraordinary life TÄ Wira was a great leader. From the battlefield, to the boardroom, to the paepae. He will be greatly missed and leaves behind a legacy of social change that all New Zealanders are the better for," said MÄori Language Commission chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"TÄ Wira was exceptional because he led from the front in all he did. Te reo MÄori was no exception. When he took on the role leading the newly established Ministry of MÄori Development he could not speak te reo MÄori, by the time he left, TÄ Wira was fluent."

"By his actions he showed us all that if a person can learn te reo at 40: it is never too late for a MÄori person to embrace our language. Even a chief executive can humble themselves and learn new things."

TÄ Wira’s advice for others demonstrated his pragmatic approach to challenges:

"Kaua e whakamÄ me nga hiahia, don’t be ashamed. We have to get into a mindset where mistakes will be made, and mistakes are a stepping stone to learning and becoming adept and proficient at the language."

There will be no tangihanga at this time because TÄ Wira requested that public health and the safety of frontline workers be prioritised.

"Even in passing, TÄ Wira is leaving by example and showing all of us what true leadership looks like."

I mihi Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori ki te rangatira, TÄ Wira Gardiner i te rangi nei.

"He rangatira a TÄ Wira i ngÄ rangi katoa i takahia e ia te mata o te whenua. Mai i te pae o te pakanga, te rÅ«ma Poari tae noa atu ki te paepae. Ka rongo te motu katoa i te mamae i te mea mahue mai i a ia he whakareretanga i huri ai te pÄpori o Aotearoa," hei tÄ Ngahiwi Apanui, tumu whakahaere o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.

"He motuhake a TÄ Wira i te mea ko ia tÄrÄ e kÅkiri whakamua ana ahakoa te uaua, te mÄmÄ rÄnei o te kaupapa. PÄrÄ anÅ hoki tana whai kia ako i te reo MÄori. NonÄ i tohua hei tumu whakahaere mÅ Te Puni KÅkiri, kÄore i a ia te reo, nÅna i mutu ai kua mÅhio ia ki te kÅrero."

"NÄ Äna mahi i whakaatu mai ia, ahakoa te pakeke o te tangata mÄnÄ e ngÄkau titikaha ana te tangata ka mau i a ia tÅ tÄtou reo. Tae atu hoki ki te tumu whakahaere e whakaiti nei i a ia ki te ako i Ätahi mea hou."

"Ko tÄ Wira i tohutohu ai ki Ätahi anÅ i whakaatu i Äna tikanga hÄngai ki te whakatutuki kaupapa ahakoa te wero: "Kaua e whakamÄ. Kaua e wehi kei hÄ tÄtou, mÄ te hÄ e tika ai te kÅrero i te reo. MÄnÄ e taea ana e te koroua pÄnei i au nei: ka taea e te katoa."

KÄore he tangihanga mÅna i tÄnei wÄ i runga anÅ i TÄ Wira i tono ai kia haumaru te hapori me ngÄ kaimahi e mahi ana i te mura o te ahi.

"Ahakoa kua ngaro i te tirohanga kanohi, kei te whakaatu tonu mai a TÄ Wira i te rangatiratanga tÅ«turu."