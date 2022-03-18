|
The MÄori Language Commission paid tribute to the late leader, TÄ Wira Gardiner today.
"Throughout his extraordinary life TÄ Wira was a great leader. From the battlefield, to the boardroom, to the paepae. He will be greatly missed and leaves behind a legacy of social change that all New Zealanders are the better for," said MÄori Language Commission chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.
"TÄ Wira was exceptional because he led from the front in all he did. Te reo MÄori was no exception. When he took on the role leading the newly established Ministry of MÄori Development he could not speak te reo MÄori, by the time he left, TÄ Wira was fluent."
"By his actions he showed us all that if a person can learn te reo at 40: it is never too late for a MÄori person to embrace our language. Even a chief executive can humble themselves and learn new things."
TÄ Wira’s advice for others demonstrated his pragmatic approach to challenges:
"Kaua e whakamÄ me nga hiahia, don’t be ashamed. We have to get into a mindset where mistakes will be made, and mistakes are a stepping stone to learning and becoming adept and proficient at the language."
There will be no tangihanga at this time because TÄ Wira requested that public health and the safety of frontline workers be prioritised.
"Even in passing, TÄ Wira is leaving by example and showing all of us what true leadership looks like."
I mihi Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori ki te rangatira, TÄ Wira Gardiner i te rangi nei.
"He rangatira a TÄ Wira i ngÄ rangi katoa i takahia e ia te mata o te whenua. Mai i te pae o te pakanga, te rÅ«ma Poari tae noa atu ki te paepae. Ka rongo te motu katoa i te mamae i te mea mahue mai i a ia he whakareretanga i huri ai te pÄpori o Aotearoa," hei tÄ Ngahiwi Apanui, tumu whakahaere o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.
"He motuhake a TÄ Wira i te mea ko ia tÄrÄ e kÅkiri whakamua ana ahakoa te uaua, te mÄmÄ rÄnei o te kaupapa. PÄrÄ anÅ hoki tana whai kia ako i te reo MÄori. NonÄ i tohua hei tumu whakahaere mÅ Te Puni KÅkiri, kÄore i a ia te reo, nÅna i mutu ai kua mÅhio ia ki te kÅrero."
"NÄ Äna mahi i whakaatu mai ia, ahakoa te pakeke o te tangata mÄnÄ e ngÄkau titikaha ana te tangata ka mau i a ia tÅ tÄtou reo. Tae atu hoki ki te tumu whakahaere e whakaiti nei i a ia ki te ako i Ätahi mea hou."
"Ko tÄ Wira i tohutohu ai ki Ätahi anÅ i whakaatu i Äna tikanga hÄngai ki te whakatutuki kaupapa ahakoa te wero: "Kaua e whakamÄ. Kaua e wehi kei hÄ tÄtou, mÄ te hÄ e tika ai te kÅrero i te reo. MÄnÄ e taea ana e te koroua pÄnei i au nei: ka taea e te katoa."
KÄore he tangihanga mÅna i tÄnei wÄ i runga anÅ i TÄ Wira i tono ai kia haumaru te hapori me ngÄ kaimahi e mahi ana i te mura o te ahi.
"Ahakoa kua ngaro i te tirohanga kanohi, kei te whakaatu tonu mai a TÄ Wira i te rangatiratanga tÅ«turu."
