Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 12:43

The Māori Language Commission paid tribute to the late leader, Tā Wira Gardiner today.

"Throughout his extraordinary life Tā Wira was a great leader. From the battlefield, to the boardroom, to the paepae. He will be greatly missed and leaves behind a legacy of social change that all New Zealanders are the better for," said Māori Language Commission chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"Tā Wira was exceptional because he led from the front in all he did. Te reo Māori was no exception. When he took on the role leading the newly established Ministry of Māori Development he could not speak te reo Māori, by the time he left, Tā Wira was fluent."

"By his actions he showed us all that if a person can learn te reo at 40: it is never too late for a Māori person to embrace our language. Even a chief executive can humble themselves and learn new things."

Tā Wira’s advice for others demonstrated his pragmatic approach to challenges:

"Kaua e whakamā me nga hiahia, don’t be ashamed. We have to get into a mindset where mistakes will be made, and mistakes are a stepping stone to learning and becoming adept and proficient at the language."

There will be no tangihanga at this time because Tā Wira requested that public health and the safety of frontline workers be prioritised.

"Even in passing, Tā Wira is leaving by example and showing all of us what true leadership looks like."

I mihi Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori ki te rangatira, Tā Wira Gardiner i te rangi nei.

"He rangatira a Tā Wira i ngā rangi katoa i takahia e ia te mata o te whenua. Mai i te pae o te pakanga, te rūma Poari tae noa atu ki te paepae. Ka rongo te motu katoa i te mamae i te mea mahue mai i a ia he whakareretanga i huri ai te pāpori o Aotearoa," hei tā Ngahiwi Apanui, tumu whakahaere o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

"He motuhake a Tā Wira i te mea ko ia tērā e kōkiri whakamua ana ahakoa te uaua, te māmā rānei o te kaupapa. Pērā anō hoki tana whai kia ako i te reo Māori. Nonā i tohua hei tumu whakahaere mō Te Puni Kōkiri, kāore i a ia te reo, nōna i mutu ai kua mōhio ia ki te kōrero."

"Nā āna mahi i whakaatu mai ia, ahakoa te pakeke o te tangata mēnā e ngākau titikaha ana te tangata ka mau i a ia tō tātou reo. Tae atu hoki ki te tumu whakahaere e whakaiti nei i a ia ki te ako i ētahi mea hou."

"Ko tā Wira i tohutohu ai ki ētahi anō i whakaatu i āna tikanga hāngai ki te whakatutuki kaupapa ahakoa te wero: "Kaua e whakamā. Kaua e wehi kei hē tātou, mā te hē e tika ai te kōrero i te reo. Mēnā e taea ana e te koroua pēnei i au nei: ka taea e te katoa."

Kāore he tangihanga mōna i tēnei wā i runga anō i Tā Wira i tono ai kia haumaru te hapori me ngā kaimahi e mahi ana i te mura o te ahi.

"Ahakoa kua ngaro i te tirohanga kanohi, kei te whakaatu tonu mai a Tā Wira i te rangatiratanga tūturu."