GMANZ supports goals of Internal Affairs review into gaming machines

The Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand (GMANZ) announces its support for the harm reduction aim of the government’s new review into Class 4 machines.

The industry body, which represents the gaming machine sector, agrees with the initial goals set out by the Department of Internal Affairs and Minister Tinetti, which focus on reducing the harm caused by problem gambling in New Zealand.

Independent chair of GMANZ, Peter Dengate Thrush, says he welcomes the DIA review and looks forward to his members playing a key role in the consultation.

"Our organisation is glad the Government is getting on with their work towards ensuring Class 4 gaming is as safe as possible. We’re in support of the end goal of this review, which is harm reduction. This will be achieved by working with the sector, not against it."

"It’s really critical that this consultation doesn’t stigmatise problem gamblers even further, as this stops them from getting the support they need. There are effective ways we can work together to reduce harm, and we look forward to being part of this process and offering our on-the-ground expertise."

"Gambling venues want to provide safe gambling facilities the same way publicans want to provide safe pubs. Problem gamblers make up 0.2 per cent of the population, but this is still too high - we want to see that number come down to zero."