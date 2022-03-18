Decision on Representation Review back by 10 April

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 16:42

The final ruling on TairÄwhiti’s representation structure will be decided by 10 April.

This will shape the way our community is represented at the local body elections later this year.

The Local Government Commission (LGC) hearing held yesterday was around Council’s final proposal to have at the next election:

Six councillors from a TÅ«ranganui City General Ward Two councillors from a TairÄwhiti Rural General Ward and five councillors from a TairÄwhiti MÄori Ward.

This representation was decided by Council on 4 November 2021 and differed from the initial proposal, which did not include a rural general ward.

Now the LGC needs to decide the outcome and consider the submissions and objections received.

Council’s iwi partners were represented at the hearing, which was held on Zoom.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz spoke on behalf of Council, supported by chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann and director of internal partnerships James Baty.

Mayor Stoltz spoke about the journey TairÄwhiti had been on since 2020 to change how our community is represented around the Council table.

"As a council we followed a robust process, which was reflected in the large number of submissions and engagement results we received from our community.

"It was not always an easy journey as every resident has unique and valid views and we had to work that into a legally compliant local government model.

"We understand the final proposal may not go far enough, however, it’s a step in the right direction."

For more information about the Representation Review with key dates and the number of submissions and objections please head to our website.