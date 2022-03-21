Don Linklater Memorial Bursary applications open - Horizons Regional Council

Monday, 21 March, 2022 - 14:28

Horizons Regional Council has opened applications for the Don Linklater Memorial Bursary.

Established to honour former Horizons Chair Don Linklater’s contribution to the region and local government, the bursary is worth up to $8,000 per year.

The bursary, which can be split across up to four recipients, aims to support students studying in areas relevant to some of Horizons Regional Council's work.

Students can be studying either internally or extramurally, in areas such as resource management, environmental planning, and environmental engineering and modelling with particular emphasis on river and drainage basin dynamics.

Horizons councillor Fiona Gordon says the bursary is a great way of supporting and encouraging students while at the same time investing in the future management of our natural resources.

"These students will be gaining valuable knowledge ready to deal with our long-term environmental challenges.

"It is crucial that we do what we can now to grow our knowledge base. It will help to build resilience of our communities and the environment, which benefits everyone."

To be eligible applicants must be a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident studying full-time in 2022, at either undergraduate or postgraduate level. Applicants must be from the Horizons region, however they may be studying elsewhere in New Zealand. The panel will also take into consideration any connections applicants have to iwi/hapÅ« in the region.

Anyone interested in applying for the Don Linklater Memorial Bursary can get an application form from www.horizons.govt.nz/about-our-region-and-council/grants-and-sponsorship. Applications must be received no later than 8am 13 April 2022.

The bursary recipients will be selected by a panel of Horizons representatives made up of councillors and staff. Short listed applicants will then meet with the selection panel.