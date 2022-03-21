Cycling network if Climate Action Package goes ahead - Auckland Council

Monday, 21 March, 2022 - 14:45

Bus services across the Whau region will be improved and a new safe cycling network delivered in New Lynn if Auckland Council’s proposed Climate Action Package goes ahead as part of this year’s Annual Budget.

Mayor Phil Goff says the Climate Action Package will reduce emissions by providing better access to low-emissions public transport, cycling and walking. It will also fund tree planting across Auckland, concentrated in low-income areas that currently lack canopy coverage.

"Time is running out to act on our emissions reduction commitments and avert a climate disaster that will have serious impacts on our children and grandchildren," he says.

"The Climate Action Package includes a $600 million funding boost to improve bus services throughout Auckland, which will see more than a million Aucklanders living within 500m of an improved bus route and fund 79 new electric or hydrogen low-emissions buses.

"There will also be funding to provide new cycling and walking infrastructure, increase urban tree canopy, and make our ferry fleet more sustainable."

For the Whau ward, the Climate Action Package will fund an upgrade to the existing 670 route from New Lynn to Mt Roskill and Onehunga to make it a frequent route, and will deliver further upgrades to bus services in Kelston, South Lynn and Green Bay, Rosebank, New Windsor, and Blockhouse Bay.

It will also fund a concentrated investment in New Lynn to provide safe cycling connections between residential areas and the metro centre, train station and schools.

Whau Ward Councillor Tracy Mulholland says, "the Climate Action Targeted Rate’s purpose is to enhance bus services and make it easier to walk and cycle in the Auckland region, lowering our emissions. I encourage the community to have your say on the Climate Action Targeted Rate, as this will help councillors in the decision-making process."

The Climate Action Package will be funded by a Climate Action Targeted Rate of around $1.12 per week for ratepayers with a median-value property, now worth more than $1 million, as well as co-funding from government and fares from increased public transport patronage.

"It’s a small weekly sum but will enable us to make a big contribution to tackling climate change and building a fairer and more sustainable city," Mayor Goff says.

Consultation on Auckland Council’s Annual Budget, including the Climate Action Targeted Rate, is open until 28 March. Visit akhaveyoursay.nz/budget to find out more and have your say.