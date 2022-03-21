Severe weather outlook for New Zealand - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 21 March, 2022 - 17:00

Valid from Wednesday 23 Mar 2022 to Saturday 26 Mar 2022

Significant heavy rain possible for Bay of Plenty and northern parts of Gisborne on Wednesday

A slow-moving low-pressure system west of central New Zealand directs a very moist northeast flow over the northern and central areas through to Wednesday. Associated Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches are currently in force. Meanwhile, a second low is expected to develop northeast of the North Island on Wednesday and then may move towards Gisborne on Thursday where it could become slow-moving for a time, before weakening on Saturday. The second low is expected to direct a moist south to southeast flow across central and northern New Zealand from Thursday through to Saturday.

For Bay of Plenty and Gisborne north of about Tolaga Bay, there is HIGH confidence of rainfall amounts exceeding warning criteria on Wednesday. There is the potential for extreme rainfall in these areas, with dangerous river conditions and significant flooding possible. People in Bay of Plenty and northern parts of Gisborne are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as Heavy Rain Warnings are likely to be issued for these areas closer to the time.

Also on Wednesday, there is MODERATE confidence of warning amounts of rain for the remainder of Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and the Tararua District. The risk then reduces to LOW on Thursday, and on Friday the area of LOW confidence contracts to Hawkes Bay and the Tararua District as depicted on the chart. Finally, there is LOW confidence of rain amounts reaching warning criteria about the Coromandel Peninsula, inland parts of Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui, also Taupo and Taihape on Wednesday.