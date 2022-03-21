Monday, 21 March, 2022 - 17:38

Surface flooding in and around our streets - a reminder to travel safe

Hamilton City Council is urging Hamiltonians to travel safely on our city’s roads due to the heavy rain which caused surface flooding in some areas today (Monday 21 March).

The rainfall we have had in the last few hours has resulted in blockages in our roadside drains across the city, causing street flooding. This is typical in the event of short intensive rainfall.

"Our staff are already aware of several flooding issues across the city, and the teams are out and about working hard to clear the blockages," said Council’s City Transportation Manager Gordon Naidoo.

"We thank those who have contacted us so far to report this flooding. To help keep our phone lines from overloading, please use the Antenno app to report any issues you come across," said Naidoo.

If the issue is more severe, such as flooding that is damaging private property or putting people at risk, please continue to call the customer support team on 07 838 6699. If you have an emergency, call 111 and ask for Fire.

"With rain forecast over the next few days, it’s important to be careful getting around - allow a little more time for your journey, keep an eye out for areas where there is excess water on the road and adjust your speed accordingly. We want everyone to get to where they need to safely."