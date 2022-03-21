New Director of Infrastructure for Napier City Council

Monday, 21 March, 2022 - 18:04

Looking after the infrastructure we have now and working towards the best we can have in future is a must, says Napier City Council’s newly appointed Director of Infrastructure.

Debra Stewart has been seconded into the role for the past five months, and today’s appointment is the latest in a series of milestones for her, having spent six years at NCC so far.

"Maintaining what Napier has for the benefit of the community, while planning for the future is what we do. I’m proud to lead a team that is working hard to deliver some quite ambitious goals, through our capital plan and Long Term Plan," says Debra.

Delivering Three Waters projects including new bore fields, restoring the Pandora trade waste pipeline, the development of the new Mataruahou (Napier Hill) Reservoir, stormwater pipe inspections and containment cells at the Awatoto wastewater treatment plant are among top priorities for Debra in her new role.

This is the fourth local authority Debra has worked for. She has also worked as a landscape architect for some time while raising a family.

She has been a Team Leader of Parks, Reserves and Sportgrounds, and Manager Asset Strategy for NCC, working across a wide range of strategic, operational and maintenance projects.

Napier has significant infrastructure needs, and needs to collaborate with others to achieve long term goals, says Chief Executive Steph Rotarangi. This requires the right sort of people within the workforce, particularly at a time where local government is changing.

"Debra has made her passion for people clear. She has said it is our people who set us apart and who will ultimately make the difference as we strive to achieve outcomes set out in long term and annual plans. I couldn’t agree more."