World Water Day: Save the Children teaches Kiwi kids how to make a tippy tap

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 10:36

Save the Children New Zealand is teaching Kiwi kids the importance of clean water during emergencies this World Water Day with a fun Tippy Tap challenge for schools.

Made with the help of Save the Children’s lockdown superhero ‘Super Millie’ and friends, the new video makes learning about handwashing hygiene during an emergency situation fun. Tippy taps are locally made devices, constructed with everyday items, for washing hands with running water.

"Practising good hygiene is crucial in an emergency and when our usual water supply is interrupted, tippy taps provide a great handwashing solution that we know works," says Save the Children Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

"This World Water Day, we’re asking schools, kids and their whanau to take up the challenge of making a tippy tap for their emergency kits. We are seeing more extreme weather events affecting us here in Aotearoa New Zealand as the impact of climate change is felt, making it more important than ever that we are prepared for an emergency event that could disrupt our water supply."

World Water Day is an annual UN observance day to celebrate water and raise awareness of the 2 billion people living without access to safe drinking water.

The theme for this year’s World Water Day, ‘Groundwater - making the invisible visible’, is helping to create awareness of what groundwater is and the important role it plays in our overall water system. Save the Children is holding an online Ask an Expert session today at 11am with hydrogeologist Katy Grant for schools and whanau to allow tamariki to ask questions about water.

Says Ms Southey: "We know from our programmes and emergency responses around the world that accessing clean water is one of the first and most serious issues we face in the field. While it is positive that we have ease of access to water in New Zealand, there is a risk we can take it for granted. Learning about the importance of water, including in emergencies, informs children about the need to protect our water, and how to be prepared if access to water is disrupted in an emergency."

Save the Children has created free World Water Day resources for schools and home learning that are available on its Education Hub: https://www.savethechildren.org.nz/educationhub/world-water-day-2022/