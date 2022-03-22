Spark and The Spinoff announce the return of all new Business is Boring

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 12:07

After an extended summer break, the award-winning weekly podcast series is back refreshed, rejuvenated and with a brand new partner in Spark Lab. Join Simon Pound as he talks to everyone from accidental entrepreneurs to industry leaders about their business journeys and what propelled them to where they are today.

One of Aotearoa’s longest-running business podcasts, Business is Boring has featured over 200 guests since launching in 2016. In that time host Simon Pound has become an established voice in the Aotearoa business scene, with his infectious passion for the subject and ear for the personal stories behind his guests’ success making the series a weekly must-listen for everyone from students to CEOs.

"It’s great to be back to share more stories of the people and ideas happening in business in Aotearoa, and to have Spark Lab as a partner," says host Simon Pound. "As well as continuing to cover new innovations and stories, I’m also looking forward to going back and catching up with some of the great guests we’ve had before - including entrepreneurs we first spoke to when they were just getting started, who’ve now gone on to become big names."

The guest for the first episode is Brooke Roberts, co-founder and 3EO at Sharesies, who Business is Boring first spoke to in 2017 when the company had 2000 users and big dreams. Today half a million New Zealanders use the platform. "It’s cool to be able to hear how to achieve something like that, and what such an extraordinary journey is like personally," says Simon.

"We are excited to work with The Spinoff on a podcast that has been such an important platform for celebrating New Zealand business stories," says Sarah Williams, Brand Experience Tribe Lead at Spark. "Business in New Zealand is anything but boring, and we can’t wait to see those unique journeys shared on the podcast."

Find Business is Boring wherever you listen to podcasts to hear this and other inspiring stories of New Zealanders who’ve turned their big ideas into even bigger realities.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | iHeartRadio