Crouches Bridge now open - Waimate DC

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 13:26

After several months of construction, Crouches Bridge is complete and has now reopened to traffic.

With the old timber bridge coming to the end of its serviceable life, plans were in place to replace the structure with a new bridge - comprising two 16 metre spans. The new bridge, which officially opened last week, has an increased flood capacity and can accommodate most vehicle types.

Work on the bridge, which is located on Youngs Road, has included demolishing and removing the former bridge, drilling piles, placing the concrete and steel, constructing a precast wing wall, pier columns and abutments and installing the deck beam units, among other tasks.

In recent weeks, the final steps have been carried out, which has included sealing all approaches and deeming the bridge safe for use, concluding the five-month project.

Commenting on the replacement, Council’s Roading Manager Rob Moffat said the project had gone according to schedule and was delighted the bridge rebuild was ready for traffic.

"We’ve done several replacement bridges throughout the Waimate District in previous years, but this is the most significant rebuild in 30 years," Moffat said.

"The contractors have done a fantastic job and we’re really pleased with the result."

Construction first began in October 2021, with all road users travelling the detour route spanning Hook School Road, Dauvergnes Road and Lower Hook Road. The former bridge was first built in the 1920s and was prone to blockage by debris during flooding.

The replacement bridge, identified in Council’s 2018-21 Long Term Plan, cost approximately $600,000 - partially subsidised by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.