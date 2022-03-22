UPDATE 1.50pm: Ammonia leak, Crowe Road, Invercargill

|
Fire and Emergency is in attendance at an ammonia leak at a factory on Crowe Road, just out of Invercargill. There are five crews and a command unit at the scene.
District Manager Julian Tohiariki asks people in the immediate area to please stay inside and keep all windows and doors closed as a precaution.
