United Nations World Water Day - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 16:00

Today, 22 March, Hamilton City Council acknowledges and celebrates UN World Water Day.

Hamilton commemorates World Water Day 2022

The day, which has been held annually since 1993, celebrates water while also raising awareness around sustainability and climate change.

"Although we've had water in short supply and then water in excess in recent weeks, World Water Day helps highlight just how critical it is for us as a resource," said Emily Botje, Unit Manager City Waters.

World Water Day is an annual United Nations observance that celebrates water, and raises awareness of the two billion people in the world currently living without safe access to it.

"The impacts of climate change are going to stay with us, so it’s vital we continue to do all we can to use water mindfully throughout the whole year, and not just in the hotter summer months."

To commemorate World Water Day, classrooms will be given the chance to win a fully installed rain harvesting system and will be featured on the Smart Water website. Find out more and register now at smartwater.org.nz/teach-about-water/schools/unwwd/. (Registrations close 12 April)

For those who have already left the classroom, we ask that today you take a moment and reflect on the importance of water in your life. We ask that you consider your water usage and appreciate its value.

Your small actions can have a big impact. Together we can protect this precious taonga (treasure).