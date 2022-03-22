Major prizes up for grabs, as Discovery celebrates two new free-to-air channels

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 16:45

A mini-break worthy of a movie star and an adrenaline-fuelled trip to a tropical Island are just two of the incredible prizes up for grabs as Discovery celebrates the launch of new free-to-air channels eden and Rush. Discovery’s two channel-inspired competitions will give Discovery advertisers, including marketers, media and creative agencies the chance to join the fun and win high-value prizes that reflect the two new FTA brands Kiwi audiences are going to love. eden will feature local and international content including movies, award winning drama and lifestyle shows like Changing Rooms UK and Ellen's Next Great Designer, and will be the home to Newshub Live at 8pm, a new 30-minute bulletin covering the biggest stories of the day. Rush will offer a range of high action factual entertainment content, predominantly shows from across the survival and adventure genres including Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, and Alaskan Bush People. Juliet Peterson, Senior Director Content, ANZ said, "The media landscape is ever-changing, and we are proud that we are able to introduce two new channels into the New Zealand market. eden and Rush will provide a huge variety of shows across linear and streaming platforms, offering up quality news as well as locally curated content selected to inspire and engage viewers throughout New Zealand." Our first competition, ‘Discover your eden’ launched this week on Monday, 21 March and challenges entrants to a series of eden content-related tasks each day until Friday, 25 March. A daily winner will be announced, with the recipient receiving a $1000 cash prize. The lucky overall winner will ‘discover eden’ as they are flown via helicopter to stay the night at Eagle’s Nest in Russell, the Bay of Islands. The ‘Experience the Rush’ competition will kick off a week later on Monday, 28 March, with full details set to be released via Discovery’s EDM on the day. There will be a further four $1000 cash prizes for runners up, with the grand prize guaranteed to raise the heart rate of the overall winner. Donna Gurney, Senior Director Ad Sales, ANZ concludes "We’re proud to be investing in new channels that will drive audience growth across our linear and digital portfolio, and excited to be launching them with such a bang for our advertising partners! These are genuinely jaw-dropping prizes so we hope this is going to be a lot of fun and can’t wait to see people getting involved." To enter in the competition, and for full, daily instructions on how to take part, sign up to Discovery’s EDM. For more details of the prize packages for each competition, please see below. Sign up to our EDM here to ensure you don’t miss out - https://comms.discovery.com/forms/bh2zm1ccwd2nyh6113c50_vht005_j5ygmwzn7l3p2v0kpgs6c2zjkqs1cw0