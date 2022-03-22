Career growth opportunities 'abound for dairy industry awards winner'

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 23:40

The winner of the 2022 Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Industry Awards is excited about the opportunities for career growth within the dairy industry.

Will Green was announced winner of the region’s Share Farmer of the Year category at Trott’s Garden in Ashburton on Tuesday evening.

Other major winners were Jaspal Singh, who was named the 2022 Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Manager of the Year, and Peter O’Connor, the 2022 Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Will has tasted success in the Dairy Industry Awards as the 2018 Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Manager of the Year and was also awarded the National Runner-Up title.

He identifies benefits of the Awards programme include the networking opportunities and meeting and making new like-minded friends.

"The programme made me focus on goals and the direction I wanted to be heading as well as creating speaking opportunities with My Connect, Understand Your Co-op and the Pasture Summit."

Will is 34% share milker on the 270ha Dairy Holdings Ltd Hinds property milking 1060 cows. He won $10,000 in prizes plus three merit awards.

The 34-year-old holds a Degree in Agriculture from Harper Adams University and enjoys farming as it gives him the opportunity to work outdoors and with livestock.

"I’m excited about the capital entry changes in Fonterra, as a strong co-op is key to a successful New Zealand dairy future.

Future farming goals include working towards his goal of farm ownership in seven years, and building a family home with his partner Sally.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, and Ravensdown along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

Runners-up in the Canterbury/North Otago category are Kerry and Aimee Burt who won $4000 in prizes and two merit awards

Kerry and Aimee are 50/50 sharemilkers for Gary and Lynda Burgess on their 148ha Leeston property, milking 550 cows.

The couple believe their attention-to-detail over all areas of their business and their passion and love for the industry are two strengths of their business.

"Farming is my life, it’s my passion, I love what I do every day," says Kerry (32). " I love the challenges and learnings, and working in a team and teaching people to grow just like I have and still am."

"I saw there was a true career path - if I put my head down and took in everything that I could, one day I would dig that fence post on my own land."

A dairy farmer’s daughter, Aimee told everyone at age 15 that there was no way she would be a farmer and went on to gain a Bachelor in Fashion Design.

"I realised I was doing the wrong thing and that I was actually pretty good at farming and it came naturally to me."

Aimee (30) discovered an interest in breeding and became a qualified AI Technician.

"I love the life that comes with farming, the options, growth it gives you and the things we’ve learnt," she says.

The couple would like to give people a greater understanding of what the dairy industry is and what it means to New Zealand as a whole, and in return encourage more people into the industry.

"If you grow people, you grow business," they say.

The future growth and opportunities in the dairy industry motivate the Burts. "We want to be business owners, not just self-employed."

"The future belongs to those that make it."

The Burts identify low-pay-out and high debt and different personalities within their business as challenges they’ve overcome.

Their animals, their people and their children Riley (3) and Wyatt (18 months) and another baby on the way keep the couple motivated during tougher times.

"We want to get to a point where our business is environmentally and financially sustainable and to be able to function efficiently and cost-effectively."

"We want to be in a position to give our children opportunities for their future."

The Burts identify a work/life balance as a big aspect of their business, both for themselves and their employees.

"Having the time to enjoy life outside of the farm and spend time with family and friends is really important to us."

Third place went to Johno and Tania Burrows who come from farming families and always wanted to be farmers.

The first-time entrants love the challenge of farming and the responsibility that comes with it.

The couple are 21% sharemilkers for Ian Hopping on his 255ha Ashburton property, milking 980 cows. They won $3,500 in prizes and three merit awards.

"I feel the dairy industry is in a challenging time of change, and that it will bring great learning and new opportunities," says Johno.

"I don’t see my wife Tania and our children ever not farming. I hope to be involved in creating the next chapter in our industry."

The Burrows say self-belief and keeping things in perspective helps during tougher times. "We try to enjoy the journey and find the learning in the hard times," says Tania.

"We have a responsibility to our team and animals."

Future farming goals are looking bright for the Burrows with farm ownership, financial freedom and many family adventures on the list. "We will purchase our first farm soon and we can’t wait!!"

The winner of the 2022 Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Manager of the Year category is proud to work in the dairy industry and loves what he does every day.

Jaspal Singh won $6,000 in prizes plus three merit awards and is farm manager on Mark and Carmen Hurst’s 220ha, 800-cow property at Waimate.

The second-time entrant says the Awards programme has challenged him. "I’ve learnt about my strengths and weaknesses.

Jaspal (31) was an Information Technology (Computer Applications) student in India, and came to New Zealand to further his studies in 2014. Upon completion of his degree in 2015 he joined the dairy industry as a farm assistant in Mossburn.

"My love for animals and the land led me to choosing farming as a career," he says. "Every day is a new challenge in dairy farming and I like challenges!"

Jaspal cites proving himself to progress in the industry as one of as his biggest challenges.

During harder times, his sense of responsibility for his cows and his passion for dairy drives him. "I take pride in my job and take care of the farm and the cows as if they are my own."

Jaspal is proud of decreasing mastitis in the herd from 32% to 9.5% this season and of increasing the production target to 487kgMS/cow, up from 472kgMS/cow.

Together with his wife Rubinder and son Ryan (2), Jaspal likes to travel around New Zealand and spend quality time with his family "It’s very important to find a balance between work and life and it’s for health too."

Darfield farm manager Jaspreet Singh, aged 30 years, was second in the Dairy Manager category, winning $2,250 in prizes and one merit award.

Currently working for Canterbury Grasslands on the 196ha property, milking 730 cows, Jaspreet entered the Awards to challenge himself and learn and grow. "It’s been wonderful to meet new people in the industry and has been so good for my confidence."

The second-time entrant placed third in the same category last year and is proud of the progression he has made in the industry. He hopes to move to a contract milking position next season.

While initially coming to New Zealand to study business management, Jaspreet was encouraged to enter the dairy industry by friends. "I come from a farming background and I could see the opportunities to progress in the New Zealand industry."

"I believe farming has lots of challenges but also lots of opportunities," he says.

"The Awards have helped me benchmark myself practically and mentally and have been a great learning opportunity."

Lauriston farm manager Blake Gordon placed third and won $1,500 in prizes and two merit awards. Blake works on Murray and Wendy Marshall’s 235ha, 1000-cow property.

The first-time entrant has found the Awards programme a beneficial way to build new relationships with like-minded people who are passionate about the dairy industry.

"It’s been great for personal development and gaining confidence."

The former butcher entered the dairy industry five years ago and is excited about the endless opportunities that exist within the dairy industry. "No day or season is the same," says the 25-year-old.

"We’re always evolving and learning new procedures and systems to help us to be more efficient and sustainable."

"I enjoy learning from other peoples’ experiences and using them where I can within my own farm system."

Peter O’Connor was named the winner of the 2022 Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Trainee of the Year category.

Peter won $5,250 in prizes and two merit awards and is a 2IC on Leighton and Michelle Pye’s 242ha, 900-cow Mayfield property.

The first-time entrant entered the Awards programme to challenge himself and see how he compared with other people at a similar stage in their dairy career.

The 23-year-old grew up on a dairy farm new Westport and was actively involved in the family farm and its development. He obtained a Bachelor of Agricultural Science (First Class Honours) from Lincoln University and worked a variety of jobs during holidays.

"I worked as a silage contractor, an Australian harvest in Victoria, sheep and beef work in Otago and relief milking during term time at university," remembers Peter.

"After graduating at the end of 2020, I went silage contracting for another season before beginning my current role."

Peter believes the new technology being developed to make dairy farming better across many different measures will make the dairy industry more efficient and even more competitive on a global scale.

"In the future I want to embrace new technology where possible to make my business a better place to work and be more profitable."

Peter is frustrated by the negative way the dairy industry is portrayed in mainstream media. "They make examples out of the worst 5%, which spoil it for the majority."

Peter is proud that he placed third in the 2022 Aorangi Young Farmer of the Year. Future farming goals include farm ownership and he’s keeping his options open to work out the best pathway to do that.

"I’m currently on the Grassroots Dairy Management Graduate programme and am always looking for ways to further my knowledge and put me in a better position to progress through the industry," he says.

"Next season I will be managing a 400-cow farm near Lauriston which I’m really excited about. I hope I can continue to learn and put myself in a position to take my next step when the right opportunity presents itself."

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee category was Ashburton farm assistant Leilani Lobb, who won $1,500 and one merit award.

The assistant manager/2IC works on the New Zealand Rural Property Trust 180ha 700-cow farm at Ashburton.

Leilani was brought up on a dairy farm and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture through Lincoln University.

The first-time entrant entered the Awards programme to meet new connections and test her skills and knowledge. "It’s always been a long-term goal to enter and achieve a top 3 placing."

The 22-year-old is moving to a contract milking position next season and wants to create a sustainable operation that will be fit for future rules and regulations. "Technology is going to become more prominent in our farming systems."

Leilani would like to encourage more young people into the dairy industry and keep improving the divide that exists between male and female farmers. "It’s come a long way in the past decade but there is still room for improvement."

She identifies being 5ft tall and a female in the dairy industry as challenging. "I’ve worked super hard to get to where I am now."

"It’s very physically demanding for me but I’ve learnt ways around managing this through experience."

"Proving that females can do just a good a job as males is one of my most satisfying achievements."

George Lysaght-Dodson from Lincoln was third. He won $1,250 in prizes.

The 20-year-old works as a 2IC for Tony Dodunski on his 180ha Lincoln property, milking 650 cows.

George is motivated by all the opportunities that exist in the dairy industry for ambitious young people. "I see myself progressing through the industry to sharemilking or equity partnership then onto potential farm ownership."

"There’s a feeling of pride at the end of a big day of work, sitting down on the couch knowing that you have given everything."

The Canterbury/North Otago Dairy Industry Awards field day will be held on 12 April 2022 at 10.00am at 861 Coldstream Road, Hinds, S/N Fonterra 37118 where Canterbury/North Otago Share Farmer of the Year, Will Green sharemilks. Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Manager of the Year, Jaspal Singh and Dairy Trainee of the Year, Peter O’Connor. Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.