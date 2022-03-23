|
Consultation has opened on a new Greater Wellington Rates Remissions on MÄori Land Policy, which offers wider support to owners of whenua MÄori to look after the whenua for current and future generations.
The draft policy supports improving outcomes for mana whenua and MÄori, expanding the criteria, and therefore the opportunity, for rates remission on a broader range of MÄori land.
The proposal creates four new areas of eligibility for remission from regional rates: land converted from MÄori freehold title to general title under the MÄori Affairs Amendment Act 1967; land returned through Treaty settlement; general land in collective MÄori ownership and general land under development in collective MÄori ownership.
Greater Wellington will remit up to 100 percent of rates on eligible land for up to three years, subject to the use or purpose of the land continuing to meet a range of enabling criteria.
"This is a tangible way to support MÄori development," says Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter.
"Owners will only need to apply for a rates remission once every three years, which gives them the confidence and security to meet the criteria for remission over the medium to long term.
The new policy will provide benefits to MÄori in many ways. For example, it could be used to protect the wÄhi tapu of land, as well as support MÄori ownership of more land of significance to MÄori. Another example is that mÄtÄwaka marae, which are not usually located on or near MÄori freehold land, can apply for a rates remission for papakÄinga and other infrastructure that supports marae but is located on general land. This will provide support to all marae communities in the region to ensure their whÄnau can live near marae, support marae and participate fully in the life of marae.
"These policy changes are a meaningful step towards providing support for MÄori to keep their whenua in MÄori ownership, and enable rates relief for whenua MÄori to provide support for mana whenua, MÄori values, and marae communities," says Daran Ponter.
"We see this as an important way to support ownership of whenua MÄori and the aspirations of MÄori for how they want to utilise their whenua."
All councils are required to have a policy on rates remissions and postponements on MÄori freehold land. As part of the review of its rates remission policy, Greater Wellington decided to consult on the proposed changes as they better align with Council’s strategic priority of improving outcomes for mana whenua and MÄori, and with Council’s adopted MÄori Outcomes Framework.
The proposed changes to the policy will also ensure it is up to date and compliant with legislation for rating of whenua MÄori and the principles of Te Ture Whenua MÄori Act 1993.
Under a rates remission, Council agrees to waive the obligation to pay rates on a property in a particular financial year.
The policy is now out for public consultation until 2 May 2022 with hearings of submitters scheduled for 17 to 19 May 2022. It can be found at: https://haveyoursay.gw.govt.nz/maori-land-rates-remissions
