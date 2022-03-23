Plans for new Ladies Mile community facility - QLDC

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 - 14:27

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and Lake Hayes Estate and Shotover Country Community Association (LHESCCA) are hosting a public open day at 516 Frankton-Ladies Mile Highway between 1.00-3.00pm this Sunday (27 March) following the Council’s recent approval to convert the property into a multi-purpose community facility.

QLDC General Manager Community Services Dr Thunes Cloete said the event was an opportunity for people to walk around the site, talk to the team involved and provide feedback on the concept plans.

"The project will provide a much-needed centre for this growing community. As such it’s essential we hear from as many different local groups and individuals as possible to ensure it suits their needs now and in the future," he said.

"At this stage we’re really keen to hear what people think about the immediate plans to transform the old house itself, creating spaces for meetings and other activities. But we’re also interested in discussing ideas about longer-term uses for the open spaces around the whole site."

Entry is off Howards Drive, opposite Queenstown Country Club. There is very limited car parking on Howards Drive and people are encouraged to walk or cycle if they are able.

Anyone unable to make the open day this Sunday can view the plans online and provide feedback via Council’s ‘Let’s Talk’ website from Friday 25 March.

The open day will be run in accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions. Vaccine passes will be required and visitors are reminded to please wear a face mask and follow onsite signage and staff instructions to help keep each other safe.