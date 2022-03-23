Wellington Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 - 20:34

One lucky Lotto player will be celebrating a midweek windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $28 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting, but remember - it only takes one ticket to win. To find out more about Play Smart and the tools available visit www.lottonzplaysmart.co.nz

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will be using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.