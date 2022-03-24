Gull's 'huge 15 cent discount' after Government tax cuts

Thursday, 24 March, 2022 - 06:00

Gull would like to offset some of the pain for Kiwi motorists at the pumps by offering a HUGE 15 cent per litre Discount Day.

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network, including the newly opened Gull Albany Village, from 7:00AM on Thursday 24th March until 12:00PM midday on Friday 25th March 2022.

Last week saw petrol prices fall for the first time in weeks as the government announced a 3-month reduction in excise tax in response to the cost-of-living crisis. Gull implemented a second price reduction late last Friday due to a reduction in the supply cost of fuel.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist, says prior to the price reductions, fuel prices had shot to never-before-seen highs because of market uncertainty resulting from Russia’s attack on Ukraine and a supply shortage after many countries eased covid restrictions.

"Gull always looks to provide pricing relief wherever possible including where there are geopolitical issues impacting the world. Everything that happens in the world has a flow on effect to New Zealand’s markets, especially when it comes to fuel. Uncertainty leads manufacturers and suppliers to increase prices which in turn pushes up prices at the pumps as fuel retailers can’t absorb the cost increase," says Feist

Feist adds that Gull like to be the little guys giving the big guys a run for their money and this means taking any chance to bring savings back into our communities.

"We want to thank our loyal customers for their ongoing support, especially when times are tough."

As always, there is no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00AM today, for as much or as little fuel as you like. The price you see on the pumps is the price you will get.

If you love Gull’s Discount Days, follow Gull on their social channels by searching @GullNZ or sign up for alerts at www.gull.nz/alerts.

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91)

$2.417

Force 10 (98)

$2.704

Diesel

$2.027

Lowest priced sites as below:

Atiamuri

Offering the lowest regular (91) price

$2.267 per litre

Te Kuiti

Offering the lowest diesel price

$1.937 per litre

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.