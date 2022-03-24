UN report decries 'criminalisation and persecution of Baha'is'

Thursday, 24 March, 2022 - 08:30

Members of the Baha’i Faith are experiencing increasing insecurity in several Middle East and North Africa countries. In a new report released by the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Dr Ahmed Shaheed stated that concerns regarding the Baha’is have persisted and even escalated across these countries.

The Special Rapporteur’s report, released during the 49th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, was the first such document to give exclusive focus to the situation of the Baha’is in several countries. "It highlights the perilous situation of Baha’is in Iran and Yemen, and the discrimination they also face in Qatar and Tunisia," said NZ Baha’i Community spokesperson Mr Paddy Payne.

"A lack of recognition of their religion in both Iran and Yemen exposes Baha’is to violations of their basic rights."

Laws added to Iran’s penal code in 2021 may also criminalise expressing Baha’i beliefs or even identifying as a Baha’i. The discrimination is state-driven and systematic, denies access to education and employment, and includes smear campaigns and speech prone to incite violence against Baha’is based on their faith identity.

Discrimination, hostility, and violence against the Baha’i community in Yemen is reportedly also systematic, according to the report. In a televised speech by the Houthi leader, Yemenis were incited to engage in violence against Baha’is.

"Hateful rhetoric seeks to mobilise the public against them and legitimise policies and practices that harm Baha’is," said Mr Payne.

"They are often accused of being foreign agents, state enemies and Israeli spies."

Agencies within the UN system have been encouraged to adopt a more cohesive and coordinated approach in responding to the situation facing religious minorities. States and civil society were asked to consider establishing new platforms to advocate for the rights of the Baha’is.

Systematically persecuted by the government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Baha’is comprise Iran’s largest non-Muslim religious minority.