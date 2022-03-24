One month on: Ukraine's children 'facing death and displacement'

Thursday, 24 March, 2022 - 09:21

- Refugee numbers have reached more than 3.5 million, while those internally displaced stand at 6.5 million

- One in five children from Ukraine is now living as a refugee

- World Vision continues its humanitarian efforts

- Concerns over child trafficking and exploitation grow

Today marks one month since the crisis in Ukraine began and World Vision New Zealand warns that children are bearing the brunt of the conflict and face an increasing risk of trafficking and abuse

Latest estimates put the number of children who have fled Ukraine at more than 1.5million, while reports from the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) estimate around 75 children have died and a further 99 children have been injured in the escalating conflict.

However, the OHCHR says these figures are likely just the tip of the iceberg as fatalities and injuries from areas currently experiencing "intense hostilities," such as Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izium, Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne, and Trostianets are yet to be reported.

World Vision New Zealand National Director Grant Bayldon says the reports are heart-breaking.

"It is devastating that so many innocent children have either fled for their lives, lost their lives, or been injured in just one short month since the crisis in Ukraine broke out. This is such a personal tragedy for families who are facing the extraordinary challenges of conflict and displacement.

"World Vision is on the ground providing support for these families with shelter, food, safe spaces for children and psychological support, but the long-term impacts will be enormous," he says.

Bayldon says the one-month anniversary also sees an unprecedented one in five Ukrainian children now classified as refugees.

World Vision’s Regional Leader for Middle East and Eastern Europe, Eleanor Monbiot OBE, says the large number of refugee children has sparked concerns about the potential for trafficking in border areas.

World Vision staff have reported seeing "an overwhelming number" of unaccompanied children at the Poland-Ukraine border, she says.

"We are seeing displaced children and young people, some of them deeply traumatised, desperately hungry and profoundly worried about their parents and relatives still in Ukraine. Traveling alone puts them at heightened risk of abuse, violence, and exploitation, including trafficking.

"I am extremely worried about the risks these children face, fleeing to what they believe is a safe place, only to end up victims of sexual abuse or trafficking. This crisis is bad enough without another crisis emerging from within it," she says.

World Vision has already provided support and shelter to hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving at the border in Romania and Moldova.

It has set up Child Friendly Spaces where children can play and talk, and is working alongside Ukrainian-speaking psychologists to help those fleeing begin to work through their trauma.

Within Ukraine, the organisation has been supplying hospitals with much-needed emergency medical supplies, as well as mattresses and bedding, soap and disinfectant, and food.

You can help provide vital supplies, safe spaces and psychological support for children forced to flee their homes due to conflict in Ukraine. Go to www.worldvision.org.nz.