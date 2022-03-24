Tairawhiti benefits from Minister’s support - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 24 March, 2022 - 15:25

An injection of $175,000 from Minister Kiri Allan into the Mayoral Relief Fund will help people impacted by the recent flooding.

Emergency Management Minister Allan announced today that the Government will make the contribution towards the Mayoral Relief Fund to support people and communities most affected by the recent severe weather in TairÄwhiti.

"This community has had to deal with a number of significant weather events in the last year, alongside COVID," Kiri Allan said. "The latest downpour has been really tough on the region, with numerous evacuations and some outer rural communities cut off.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says, "this funding will assist us to walk alongside our community in the massive clean up ahead of them."

"I want to thank Minister Allan for this generous contribution. It will touch the lives of many in our region".

Mayoral Relief Funds help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils are best placed to understand where the immediate needs are and how to help whÄnau, community organisations and marae.

The funds are in addition to other support that people may be eligible for through the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.