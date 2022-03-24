It's time to choose: Feedback sought on key decisions for Tauranga

Thursday, 24 March, 2022 - 15:52

Transforming the heart of our city and making rates fairer for everyone are two of the key topics Tauranga City Council is asking people to share their views on over the next month.

At a council meeting today, Commissioners approved the consultation document for the proposed Long-term Plan Amendment 2021-2031 (LTPA) and draft Annual Plan 2022/23.

The community is now invited to provide feedback on the proposals set out in the consultation document during the submissions period, which runs from 25 March until 26 April.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says when council adopted the Long-term Plan 2021-31 last year, there was an expectation that some things in the plan would change before the next three-yearly review.

"We said at the time we’d be asking for further feedback on the issues the people of Tauranga were telling us are important to them. That time has come," says Anne.

"The proposals outlined in the consultation document are responses to the frustration and anger we heard from the community about the indecision which has held the city back.

"After all, Tauranga is New Zealand’s fifth-largest city, but our regional significance is simply not reflected in our cultural and civic amenities, or in the infrastructure we need to support a great lifestyle.

"We now have an opportunity to tackle these issues, but first it’s important to hear what the community thinks.

"We invite everyone to share their views, to help the Commission make informed decisions on how to achieve the best outcomes for Tauranga."

Key topics people are being asked to share their views on include:

How we should implement the masterplan for the civic precinct - ‘Te Manawataki o Te Papa’ - to help revive the city’s heart and create the experiences expected of a modern city Proposed rates structure changes to ensure the commercial sector pays a fairer share of our total rates, particularly relating to transport costs Using a new Government financing and funding approach for projects that would help address our inadequate housing supply and traffic congestion, funded by levies on the properties that benefit from these investments.

People are invited to share their views by filling out a feedback form online, picking up a feedback form from council’s customer service centre or libraries, or coming along to one of the events below:

26 March, 9am-2pm, The Little Big Markets, Coronation Park, Mount Maunganui 30 March, 5pm-7pm, Matua Bowling Club, 108 Levers Road, Matua 2 April, 2pm-4pm, Hungahungatoroa Club, 16F Hungahungatoroa Road, Matapihi 6 April, 6pm-8pm, Welcome Bay Community Hall, 244 Welcome Bay Road, Welcome Bay 9 April, 1pm-3pm, Tauranga Crossing Mall, 2 Tauriko Drive, Tauriko 10 April, 7am-1pm, Papamoa Lions Club Market, Gordon Spratt Reserve, Papamoa 12 April, 5.30pm-7.30pm, Online event via Microsoft Teams.

To be considered in the Council’s LTPA and Annual Plan decision-making processes, feedback from the community must be received by 5pm on 26 April. Submission hearings will take place from 9-13 May, and deliberations will follow from 23-26 May.

Final decisions are expected to be made and the LTPA and Annual Plan 2022/23 adopted on 27 June.