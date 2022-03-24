Long-awaited Queenstown land release set to hit the market - Colliers

Thursday, 24 March, 2022 - 16:02

A new residential development planned for the Kelvin Peninsula is set to unlock some of the most sought-after sections in Queenstown.

Peninsula Hill represents a unique offering on Queenstown’s Kelvin Peninsula. The premium residential subdivision is located just below iconic local landmark Deer Park Heights, and upon completion will feature a collection of high-end neighbourhoods and a village precinct.

The KÄrearea release of 17 sections at Peninsula Hill offers elevated lots with views over Lake Whakatipu and is expected to generate significant interest when it goes to market.

Fred Bramwell, Director of Residential Sales at Colliers, and Sales Associate Zach Hylton say there is high anticipation for Peninsula Hill due to the rarity of large, sunny sites this close to the lake and Queenstown.

"There has been talk for many years regarding the possibility of a land release at this location," Bramwell says.

"However, the landowners have not wanted to rush the project, instead waiting until the time was right and they felt comfortable it could evolve in the right way, particularly with regard to design guidelines, lot sizes and building platform positions. That time is now.

"Maintaining the visual value of the Kelvin Peninsula has been of the utmost importance."

Adds Hylton: "Sections on the Kelvin Peninsula are a rare commodity. Unless you are looking to purchase an existing home, you simply do not see land resources of this quality in this location these days. Add in the value on offer from the broader development and amenities for owners and residents and it’s a product that will appeal to locals, investors and holiday home seekers."

The names behind the Peninsula Hill development are two that many Queenstowners will be familiar with. Mike Mee and Liz Dickson are the children of Frank Mee, who took ownership of Peninsula Hill when he purchased Kawarau Falls Station in 1960. Their involvement in the planning and development of Peninsula Hill, along with the specialist teams at Baxter Design, Bonisch Consultants and Studio Pacific Architecture, will ensure the development of a unique piece of land will be carefully progressed.

Mike and Liz recently made headlines for placing a QEII Trust covenant on 170ha of land on their Kawarau Falls Station at the southern entrance of Queenstown.

Bramwell notes that as well as the important story Peninsula Hill has to offer with its farming past and the iconic Deer Park Heights animal farm, the landscape up on the hill is something special.

"The sloping contours and natural landscape will give purchasers the chance to nestle their home into the site and secure views and privacy.

"Stage One will see 17 sites come to market, all with exceptional lake and mountain views.

"The smallest site is 1,041sq m and the largest is 3,694sq m. We expect pricing to reflect what is a rare and boutique offering for Queenstown, as demand continues to outstrip supply in this sector.

"We’ve had a number of parties get in contact about the land without it being on the market and are expecting to see a new influx of interest as the borders start to open."

Along with sun and views, Peninsula Hill also offers easy access to the Kelvin Heights lake track, boat ramps and beaches. The Queenstown Golf Club at Kelvin Heights, Hilton Hotel, the water taxi service and Kawarau Village with its eateries and amenities are nearby.

Expressions of interest for the KÄrearea stage begin 24 March 2022, with interested parties invited to register at peninsulahill.co.nz. The opportunity to purchase is anticipated to open in late April 2022.