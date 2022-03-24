Latest media update from New Plymouth District Council

|
Vaccine passes at our facilities
- The Government made the call on Wednesday 23rd March to relax some of the Covid Protection Traffic Light system guidelines.
- After careful consideration, a decision has been made to lift vaccination pass requirements to all our public facilities from 11.59 pm Sunday 27th March.
- The move to go early and a week ahead of the Government is because there’s a high level of vaccination here in Taranaki - 93% aged 12+ are double dosed.
- Vaccination passes were designed to protect an unvaccinated population from earlier variants of the virus.
- The use of masks and indoor capacity limits are other tools in our toolkit to keep us safe.
- We all want life to return to some form of normality and for everyone to enjoy the great facilities in our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital.
- Entry to the cinema at GBAG, gym, sauna and steam room at TEAC will still require vaccination pass entry until the government lifts its requirements at 11.59pm April 4th.
- Entry to our Event Venues the TSB Stadium, TSB Showplace and Bowl of Brooklands will still require the use of vaccine passes until 11.59pm, 4th April.
Mandated vaccinated roles
- As per the Government’s advice yesterday, we are also reviewing our safety risk assessments for NPDC vaccine mandated roles and seeking staff feedback.
- This is about considering our operational and customer needs under safety legislation, and then making a call.
- As an example, the water team currently have mandatory vaccination of their roles which we will now be revisiting.
Residential recycling
- From Monday 28 March, we’re temporarily suspending residential glass collections due to Covid related driver shortages.
- Red-lid bins, Yellow-lid and food scrap collections will continue as usual.
