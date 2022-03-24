MARCH RAIN EVENT #1 - Expected rainfall signals a Moutoa floodgate operation

Thursday, 24 March, 2022 - 17:21

Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff are preparing for a possible Moutoa floodgate operation with rain predicted for parts of the region.

Horizons incident controller Kyle Russell says the eastern part of the region has experienced some of the weather system that hit Tairāwhiti over the past few days.

"While our river systems have responded well so far, Metservice has issued an orange weather watch for the Tararua District," he says.

"If we receive the rain anticipated, our modelling shows we will need to open the Moutoa floodgates between Shannon and Foxton at approximately midday tomorrow. We will be contacting Manawatū River spillway lease holders tonight and have gate crew on standby."

Mr Russell says duty officers will also be keeping an eye on river levels across the wider region overnight.

"We will be watching the Makino Stream and Ōroua River in the Manawatū District as well in case any other gate or spillway operations are required. While the rainfall is forecasted for the Tararua District, it can have a spillover effect in the Ruahine Ranges which would then impact these waterways.

"Overall, we expect the upper Manawatū catchment to cope with what is forecast, however as things can change we will be actively monitoring the situation overnight and keeping in touch with the relevant district council emergency management staff."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz