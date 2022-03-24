Thursday, 24 March, 2022 - 17:59

On Friday, March 25th, a number of climate action groups in Åtautahi will be holding some of the first events in the Global Climate Strike, with one event targeting the controversial proposal to develop an international airport in Tarras.

Groups led by 350 Åtautahi will be holding banners demanding climate action in different locations in Christchurch, including on the corner of Moorhouse Avenue and Durham Street from 12-2pm.

Extinction Rebellion Åtautahi will be leading a participatory democracy event from 2:30-3:15pm outside the north entrance of the Christchurch City Council. In this event members of the public and council members are invited to speak publicly and personally about the proposed Tarras International Airport development that has already attracted significant concern from climate advocates.

"As the peak of the COVID pandemic passes, we hope this Global Climate Strike will be the catalyst for a renewed wave of climate justice activism. A transition is more urgent and essential than ever during this time of energy instability and a Russian invasion of Ukraine that has been funded mainly by fossil fuel extraction," says Extinction Rebellion Åtautahi spokesperson Michael Apathy.

"Millions of dollars of the public’s money has already been spent on the Tarras airport development that will increase fossil fuel-reliant mass tourism, making the climate crisis worse. Recent surveys have shown that 84% of the Tarras community oppose the development, and only a tiny 4% of the affected Queenstown Lakes community want an increase on pre-COVID tourism numbers. Instead of investing in this project, we’d like Christchurch Airport to pay greater dividends back to Christchurch City Council, money that could be better used to address the cost of living crisis, and to help with climate change mitigation and adaptation," says Extinction Rebellion Åtautahi spokesperson Sara Campbell.

During the last event of the day, School Strike 4 Climate Åtautahi and supporting adults will chalk messages demanding climate action outside the Christchurch City Council and Labour MPs’ offices, from 4:30pm. "School Strike 4 Climate Åtautahi is protesting for an equitable climate transition. In particular, we’re demanding permanently free and accessible transport for all people in Aotearoa," says SS4C spokesperson Aurora Garner.