Next generation weigh in on coastal pathway proposal in Mount Maunganui

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 08:59

The response to public consultation on the extension of the Marine Parade coastal pathway was overwhelmingly positive with 89% of community feedback received in favour of extending the pathway, including students from local schools.

Tamariki from Mount Maunganui Intermediate and Omanu Primary helped shed some light on how they think it will function best in the future with many saying they would use it with family and friends.

"I would use the path with my dad for when we go on runs", said one Omanu Primary student when asked what they would use the path for.

"I think I would use the path for walks with family along the beach and Mauao", said a Mount Maunganui Intermediate student.

"It was always going to be important to engage with school children on this project. They are our users both now and in the future and will reap the benefits of the development for many years to come", said Tauranga City Council project manager, Guy Protheroe.

On site engagement took place in January 2022 and gave the public the opportunity to see what the extension might look like with examples of paving materials on display.

"It allowed the community to really get a feel for how it might look and feel and how it can be utilised," said Guy.

"We have the opportunity to create a space that reflects the cultural history of the area and caters to the diverse and ever-changing needs of our community and the environment", he said.

Community consultation for neighboring projects has helped shape initial concepts for the Marine Parade coastal pathway that seeks to improve access and safety for the community, with minimal impact on the natural environment.

"This has been a long time coming, so it’s encouraging to see that the response to this proposal has received such positive feedback and strong support from the community for the extension to the coastal path" said Tauranga City Council Director of Spaces and Places, Paul Dunphy.

The next stage of this project is now underway with staff using feedback from the community to update the plan.