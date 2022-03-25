'One-two punch hits regional economic confidence' - survey

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 09:16

According to the Westpac McDermott Miller Regional Economic Confidence Survey, household economic confidence plunged across the regions over the March quarter as households were hit by the one-two punch of the Omicron outbreak and cost of living increases.

"The combined impacts of Omicron and the rising cost of living were widespread, with all but two regions in pessimistic territory over the quarter," said Westpac Acting Chief Economist Michael Gordon.

"Southlanders bucked the trend. Still buoyed by record high meat and dairy prices, confidence in Southland households remains comfortably in positive territory," said Mr Gordon.

"As Omicron cases peak and as Covid restrictions ease, we expect some lift in regional economic confidence next quarter. However, ongoing rises in the cost of living may temper the magnitude of any recovery."

A full description of the background and specifications of the survey are attached. The survey was conducted over 1-17 March 2022, with a sample size of 1,559.

Please see the attached bulletin for more commentary by region.

