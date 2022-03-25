Sacred Heart College students go digital

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 09:55

An online learning programme at Sacred Heart College has broadened students’ horizons, with a number of subjects previously unavailable. Currently 12 students are taking subjects online either through Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, (formerly known as The Correspondence School), or the Online Learning Community (OLC). The subjects include Samoan, Design and Visual Communications and Architecture.

Sacred Heart College Online Learning Dean, Dr Amanda Aarons, says it is really important students have the opportunity to learn these subjects via correspondence, but with wrap-around support.

Traditionally a number of Pasifika students have taken a language through OLC. However, it has also been of value for students who wish to pursue a particular tertiary pathway, or for those who have a timetable clash. Dr Aarons says it has proven to be "really successful". "So, it is a system that can work really well for students particularly if they can learn how to work in a slightly more independent space and are committed to their learning.

"We do try and support them as much as we can, but actually they're incredibly good and focused and diligent and they do remarkably well."

Dr Aarons, who teaches Classics, English, and Social Studies, was appointed to the role of E-dean last year to "bridge the gap" between the online learning providers and the students. She meets with each student weekly to provide an opportunity for them to address any concerns and offer support. Year 13 student Sophie Bisset is in her third year of studying Japanese through OLC. She gained Merit endorsed for NCEA Level 1 and 2, with all excellence in internals and all merits in the externals. At the end of last year, she received a senior language award. She decided to study the language as she wanted to go on an exchange to Japan. While Covid-19 and travel restrictions meant she couldn’t go, she is now thinking of possibly teaching English in Japan. "So, this has given me a reason to keep studying Japanese. The language is also interesting and completely different from English, so it's fun to learn," the 17-year-old says. "It’s really satisfying to see your improvement as you begin to understand what people are saying when they are speaking in Japanese."

Sophie says the support from the school and Dr Aarons has "definitely helped" make the OLC experience easier. "Sacred Heart has supported me through OLC by always ensuring I have a quiet space to join my zoom lessons and supporting me if there are any troubles in my class. "Dr Aarons always helps me when I ask for it and checks up on me to make sure I'm on track and everything's going alright."

Plus, she has enjoyed interacting with her online class and has even made some good friends. Year 11 student Teuila Apineru is in her first year of taking Level 1 Samoan through OLC. While she was born in Hawke’s Bay, Teuila is of Samoan heritage, and speaks her native tongue as much as possible at home. She says she wanted to take the language as a subject at school to ensure she didn’t lose it. "From a young age we were taught by family to uphold our language and culture, and to never forget where we come from.

"Because I believe that our culture and language is one of the most unique and important things about a person that we should not lose."

She has enjoyed learning more about her Samoan history, language, ancestors and so forth. Being able to interact with students from other schools has also been a highlight so far. "The school has helped me so much. They have helped push me to get to where I need to be and on time, they have planned out days for meetings to check up on how things have gone in our OLC classes, what needs to be better, what has not worked out and what has."