Paying for parking in Levin is now 'contactless, safer and even more convenient '

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 11:51

With the recent upgrade, paying for parking in Levin has never been easier, safer, and more convenient. The meters still look the same, but with added features and functions, including modern, user-friendly payment options that are also more environmentally friendly.

Work began on upgrading Levin’s parking meters in December 2021 with a move away from a Pay-by-Space (PBS) system to a Pay-by-Plate (PBP) system.

"The upgrade includes a paperless parking payment system that works using your vehicle’s licence plate number to record the time you plan to stay, instead of the parking space number," said Horowhenua District Council Compliance Manager Vai Miller. "It is easy to use, and you just need to remember your number plate."

You won’t receive a receipt, so there is no ticket to display in your car, which, coupled with the meters being solar powered, makes them more environmentally friendly. Users do have the option of receiving a receipt via email by using the eReceipt function on the meter. The latest added feature also gives users modern contactless payment options making it safer during the current COVID-19 environment. Payments can now be made with coins, debit card, and credit card via PayWave and ParkEasy. There’s no increase in Council’s parking fees. However, if you use PayWave, you’ll be charged the standard merchant transaction fee which is currently 50c per transaction. "It is an exciting move for Levin, and we’re pleased to be able to offer different payment options to provide a better parking service to our community," said Ms Miller.

Key features of our upgraded parking meters: Parking meters will be solar powered, making them more environmentally friendly and cost effective to run.

A range of payment options are available, including coins, contactless PayWave (credit and debit cards) and ParkEasy (where users scan a QR code). Ticketless - users don’t need to return to their vehicle to display a ticket. eReceipts can be emailed. The option will be displayed on the screen when you pay. Users can go to any parking meter to find out how much time is left and top up if required. Once paid, vehicles can move to another parking bay - the credit will still apply if it is within the same time restriction. There will be no changes to parking fees or fines. If users pay by PayWave, an additional merchant transaction fee of 50c per transaction will be charged.

Instructions are on the meters to help guide users through the process.

If you’d like to learn more about the new meters and how they work, visit our Parking Meter Upgrade page.