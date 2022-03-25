Back-up essential to resilience - Napier City Council

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 13:24

Big weather events are now testing systems in Napier that have benefitted from upgrades falling out of the review of the November 2020 flood. Every time a storm hits it’s testiment to the robust work programme that’s scoured every part of the network putting in place improvements.

Part of making sure the storm and waste water system is resilient is the purchase of $1.4 million- worth of new generators for pump stations. These have now been ordered and are on their way from Europe. They’re due to arrive in August.

Debra Stewart, Director of Infrastructure at Napier City Council, explains the procurement of the generators is essential to making Napier as able as possible to combat the effects of flooding.

"Making sure our system can manage extreme rainfall is essential from a water point of view, but almost more important is that it’s a vital part of our response to climate change and preparing our community to handle its effects in the future," says Debra. "The weather event we experienced in November 2020 was something we are likely to see more of; the more robust our community can become the better."

The back-up generators will ensure the pumps can keep operating for extended periods of time to manage significant amounts of water in the storm and waste water system.