Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 13:33

KÄpiti Coast District Council is to consult on a draft District Plan change which is needed to meet new Government requirements to allow property owners to build up to three homes of up to three stories on most residential sites.

The plan change would also enable further intensification in urban areas that are in or near the Paraparaumu metropolitan centre, local and town centres throughout the district, and around our train stations south of the Åtaki River. It also includes rezoning some small parcels of land within or near existing urban areas for general residential use.

District Planning Manager Jason Holland said enabling more medium density housing and higher development in local and town centres would go a long way to addressing the district’s housing shortage. Concerns about Government-mandated intensification could be partially managed with careful planning, appropriate policies, and good design, he said.

"KÄpiti is expecting to grow by more than 30,000 residents within the next 30 years and we estimate we’ll need another 16,200 houses by 2051. We need to accommodate those people, so change is inevitable."

The Council’s new growth strategy for the next 30 years, Te Tupu Pai, guides the proposals in the draft intensification plan change. The growth strategy emphasises compact urban form and good design that ‘considers, protects, and enhances KÄpiti’s natural and built environments’, Mr Holland said.

The plan change must allow medium density housing across the general residential zone, including ‘special character’ areas like the Waikanae Garden Precinct and the beach precincts.

"We have to enable further intensification of these areas because ‘special character’ is not a qualifying matter. But we will keep existing protections for historic heritage, notable trees, and indigenous vegetation.

"For developments in these areas that need a resource consent, we have added new policies that require them to recognise those areas’ valued characteristics."

The draft plan change also proposes new design guides to promote high-quality urban design in developments that require resource consent.

The draft plan change enables housing and community developments (papakÄinga) for iwi on their ancestral land. Council is working closely with mana whenua on the District Plan provisions for these.

The draft plan change also proposes a mechanism to maintain existing development rules in some coastal areas while the Takutai KÄpiti project looks at adaptation options for these areas.

"In the draft plan change we recommend applying a ‘coastal’ qualifying matter to defined areas along the coast. This would mean no changes to the existing rules while the Takutai KÄpiti Coastal Advisory Panel discusses how we plan for future changes to our coastline with our community."

Council will consult on the draft plan change from Monday 4 April - 4 May 2022, consider written feedback, then publicly notify the next version (called the "proposed" plan change) in July 2022 which will then also be consulted on and go through a formal hearing process. Council must publicly notify the proposed intensification plan change by a statutory deadline of 20 August 2022.

Read the proposed draft plan change on our website from Monday 4 April 2022. Have your say at kapiticoast.govt.nz/district-plan or email district.planning@kapiticoast.govt.nz by 5pm, Monday 4 May 2022