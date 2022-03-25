Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 18:02

As Whakaata MÄori celebrates its 18 th birthday on Monday 28 th March, we reflect on how we have entertained and inspired audiences through the telling of MÄori stories and how we have contributed to the revitalisation of te reo me ngÄ tikanga MÄori.

It is our people and our stories that make Whakaata MÄori a success, says TahÅ«hÅ« RangapÅ«, Shane Taurima.

"As an organisation we are proud of this significant milestone, but uppermost in our minds is reflecting on and acknowledging our tÅ«puna and, the contributions, dedication and commitment of all those who have helped shape Whakaata MÄori into what it is today."

"There has been some amazing people at the heart of this kaupapa over the past 18 years; from governance through to management and those at the cold face - turning around our stories and telling our stories."

"Our role to tell our stories is even more relevant after 18 years. We have been humbled by being able to bring the ihi of the ASB Polyfest event to our screens for our rangatahi and their whÄnau, our ANZAC day coverage is right around the corner, as is our annual NgÄ WhetÅ« o Matariki Awards in June."

"It is our present and future events and, stories that celebrate te reo MÄori, our culture and our nationhood, that remain strong at Whakaata MÄori."

"Through COVID-19 disruptions, we’ve still been able to deliver high quality content and kept the channel up and running, have embarked on new technology with our digital platform MÄORI+ and so it’s the people that we must celebrate and acknowledge today."