Severe Weather Update #7: Key messages from the EOC

Saturday, 26 March, 2022 - 17:59

Members of the Tararua District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) met at 4pm today. For key messages for this afternoon, please scroll down. To learn more about the purpose of the EOC, continue reading as normal. The EOC allows council staff, elected member and council’s partners - RangitÄne o Tamaki nui-Ä-Rua and NgÄti Kahungunu ki TÄmaki nui-a-Rua - to come together, share information about the event and the impact it is having on our people. This allows us to plan a coordinated response.

That’s why it’s really important that you reach out to Council or your iwi for support if you need it, or to report issues/impacts from this event that you see or experience.

Key messages for 26 March, 4pm update:

A mandatory boil water notice is in place for Dannevirke - this is due to high turbidity (dirty/silty water) following heavy rains. Learn more about the mandatory notice: https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/news/2022/dannevirke-mandatory-boil-water-notice

Self-service freshwater station - available at the Hub Carpark, Corner of Denmark Street and Allardice Street.

Please ensure you bring your own container. If you are unable to make it down, please call 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110 and talk with one of our team on how we can help.

At 3:00pm today, the tanker from Fonterra got a top up from the Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade - we are grateful to both for their support. Also, new hose pipes have been fitted to the tanker to make it easier to fill up water containers and reduce spillage.

Support is available

- Council phone lines are open 24/7 for anyone in the district to call if they have water or needs that are related to this severe weather event, call 06 374 4080 (north) or 06 376 0110 (south)

- RangitÄne and NgÄti Kahungunu iwi have initiated their support networks and are pro-actively reaching out to their community and anyone self-isolating due to Covid-19 who has requested welfare support

Roads - the weather has taken its toll on the road network and some roads are either closed or down to one lane. Crews are on-site working to clear slips and open roads as soon as possible. Please note, we are currently experiences technical issues with our road status page on our website and currently have teams working to urgently resolve this inconvenience. In the meantime, we have listed the roads below that have been affected by this severe weather event:

Road Closures -

Makairo Road East

Makuri Domain Road

Waihoki Valley Road

Coast Road

Single lane only -

Birch Road East

Mangahei Road

Mangaone Valley Road

River Road Route 52 (Section 0109)

Route 52 (Section 0084)

Route 52 (Section 0121)

Wide-spread impact - Dannevirke is not the only town feeling the impacts of the recent weather and we are receiving reports from communities across the district - please continue to report any issues you see or experience by calling 06 374 4080 (north) or 06 376 0110 (south) or by using the Report It page on our website https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/contact-us/report-it

Alliance Meatworks - Alliance Group (Dannevirke meat works) ceased taking from water from the town supply on Thursday in support of the emergency response to the impacts from the severe weather. With carcasses needing to be processed, Council has agreed to allow approximately 400m3 of water to be taken from Woodville and transported to Alliance’s onsite storage tank, enabling processing to be completed. This will begin on Sunday morning, with water being taken from a hydrant in McLean Street. It is important to note that the Woodville impounded water supply is full and that the water we are supplying the Alliance Meatworks will not impact the water supply needs of the Woodville community.