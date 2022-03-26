Auckland Powerball player wins $28.16 million

Saturday, 26 March, 2022 - 20:29

It will be a weekend to remember for a lucky Powerball player from Auckland after winning $28.16 million with Powerball First Division tonight.

The winning ticket was sold at Meg Star in Auckland. The prize is made up of $28 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the third Kiwi to win big with Powerball in 2022, and comes just over a month after a Wellington player won $8.5 million with Powerball.

Five other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

Four Square Kaiwaka / Kaiwaka

MyLotto (x2) / Auckland

Halfway Store / Whakatane

Countdown Dunedin / Dunedin

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Rathgar Road Discount Foodmart.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who bought their ticket at any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.